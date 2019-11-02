Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Samstag, 02.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung zum Wochenende: Die größte "Cannabiswette" 2019 startet neu
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 579043 ISIN: DE0005790430 Ticker-Symbol: FPE3 
Xetra
01.11.19
17:35 Uhr
38,940 Euro
+0,660
+1,72 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
FUCHS PETROLUB SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUCHS PETROLUB SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,800
38,980
12:33
38,740
38,920
01.11.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FUCHS PETROLUB
FUCHS PETROLUB SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FUCHS PETROLUB SE38,940+1,72 %