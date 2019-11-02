

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Lubricant manufacturer Fuchs Petrolub AG (FUPEF.PK) announced that it has agreed to buy the business of ZIMMARK INC. The transaction will be effective November 1, 2019.



Fuchs stated that the business will operate as a separate Chemicals Process Management (CPM) Division of FUCHS' North American industrial business.



The Burlington, Ontario, Canada based ZIMMARK is a service company offering value added services in the lubricants and Chemicals Process Management (CPM) space.



With this acquisition the FUCHS Group expands its service portfolio in the industrial lubricant market and will deploy its processes where applicable throughout its other global divisions.



'The acquisition, and especially the ZIMMARK team, will significantly enlarge our service offering capability to existing business along with offering value added services to new customers using FUCHS'marketplace presence.' said Keith Brewer, President & CEO of FUCHS LUBRICANTS CO., USA.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX