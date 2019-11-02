

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Bank (DB) announced that it has appointed Claudio de Sanctis as Global Head of Deutsche Bank Wealth Management, succeeding Fabrizio Campelli who joins the group Management Board as Chief Transformation Officer.



De Sanctis was previously Head of Wealth Management in Europe. He was also Chief Country Officer of Switzerland, a role he will retain.



He joined Deutsche Bank Wealth Management in December 2018 from Credit Suisse, where he spent five years, initially as Market Area Head Southeast Asia for Private Banking, Asia Pacific, and most recently as Head of Private Banking, Europe.



Karl von Rohr, Deutsche Bank President and Member of the Management Board responsible for the Private Bank, which includes Deutsche Bank Wealth Management, said: 'Claudio is a consummate wealth manager and decisive leader who has already made a significant positive impact in Europe over the past year.'



Earlier this year, Deutsche Bank Wealth Management embarked on a plan to hire an additional 300 client-facing employees globally by 2021 as well as investing in its existing people, systems and technology, the company noted.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX