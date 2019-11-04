Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 04.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung zum Wochenende: Die größte "Cannabiswette" 2019 startet neu
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 856958 ISIN: US5801351017 Ticker-Symbol: MDO 
Tradegate
01.11.19
21:56 Uhr
174,00 Euro
-2,76
-1,56 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MCDONALDS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MCDONALDS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
173,08
174,12
03.11.
173,58
174,00
01.11.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MCDONALDS
MCDONALDS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MCDONALDS CORPORATION174,00-1,56 %