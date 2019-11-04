Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 04.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung zum Wochenende: Die größte "Cannabiswette" 2019 startet neu
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LGA4 ISIN: GB00B1JQDM80 Ticker-Symbol: WVDA 
Tradegate
01.11.19
18:50 Uhr
1,452 Euro
+0,018
+1,26 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MARSTONS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MARSTONS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,418
1,463
08:47
1,420
1,455
08:38
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ADMIRAL
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC24,010+1,14 %
MARSTONS PLC1,452+1,26 %