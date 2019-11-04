

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The Daimler Group (DDAIF.PK) launched its new corporate structure on November 1, 2019. The Group now comprises parent company and three operating subsidiaries. Daimler AG continues to be the only listed company.



Three independent stock corporations now operate under the parent company Daimler AG: Mercedes-Benz AG, responsible for Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans; Daimler Truck AG for all Daimler Trucks & Buses activities; and Daimler Financial Services which was renamed Daimler Mobility AG in July. Daimler Mobility AG is responsible for the Daimler Mobility division.



