

COURBEVOIE (dpa-AFX) - Saint-Gobain said that its its French subsidiary Placoplatre has reached an agreement with HIRSCH Servo Group and BEWiSynbra Group to sell its expanded polystyrene business in France. The company expects to complete the deal by the end of 2019.



Saint-Gobain's French expanded polystyrene business has 6 industrial sites with around 240 employees and generated sales of around €70 million in 2018.



Saint-Gobain previously sold its German expanded polystyrene business to HIRSCH.



