

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Euro area investor confidence rebounded strongly in November to its best level in five months as expectations were the highest since May, survey data from the behavioral research institute Sentix showed on Monday.



The investor confidence index for Eurozone climbed to -4.5 from -16.8 in October, the think tank said. Economists had forecast a score of -13.8.



The latest reading was the highest since June, when it was at -3.3.



The current situation index rose sharply to -5.5 from -15.5 in the previous month.



The expectations measure also climbed strongly to -3.5 from -18 in October.



The survey was conducted between October 31 to November 2 among 1,082 investors of whom 225 were institutional investors.



'On the one hand, the turnaround in the ECB's monetary policy has been well received by investors,' Sentix said.



'In the meantime, we are measuring a stronger rise in the money supply aggregates again, which, with a slight delay, usually also has a stimulating effect on the economy. Investors also expect growth to be supported by higher government spending.'



'Hopes are pinned on new signs of recovery from China and the resilience of the US economy,' Sentix added.



The investor confidence index for Germany climbed to -6.5 from -19.4. The expectations measure jumped to -4.8 from -20.8, marking the highest level since May.



'Since the trend reversal that is now becoming apparent is also being led by the Asia ex Japan region, the hope that the slide into recession can be averted is also nourishing hope for the German economy,' Sentix said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX