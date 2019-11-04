

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania producer price inflation eased to the lowest in more than two years in September, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Monday.



The producer price index rose 3.06 percent year-on-year in September, after a 3.23 percent increase in August.



The latest inflation was the lowest since July 2017, when it was 2.75 percent.



Prices for non-durable consumer goods grew 4.27 percent annually in September and those of energy, and durable consumer goods industry rose 3.60 percent and 3.35 percent, respectively.



Producer prices in the domestic market and foreign market rose 4.18 percent and 1.22 percent, respectively. In August, the corresponding figures were 4.72 percent and 0.80 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.11 percent in September.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX