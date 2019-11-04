

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's industrial production grew for a second straight month and at the fastest pace in nineteen months in September, data from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Monday.



Industrial production grew 7.3 percent year-on-year in September, after a 2.0 percent rise in August.



The latest increase in production was the highest since February last year, when it was 9.0 percent.



The manufacturing output rose 3.1 percent annually in September.



Production in electricity and gas supply surged 27.8 percent, while mining and quarrying declined 15.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production climbed 1.2 percent in September, after a 3.1 percent rise in the previous month.



