

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Monday, media and marketing solutions company Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI) trimmed its revenue guidance for the full-year 2019. The company said it expects the current guidance, assuming the company remains a stand-alone entity though the end of the year.



For fiscal 2019, the company trimmed its consolidated revenue outlook to a range of $2.61 billion to $2.63 billion from the prior guidance range between $2.74 billion and $2.81 billion.



On average, 3 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $2.68 billion for the year.



