

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Turkish telecommunications company Turk Telekom and China's Huawei Technologies Co. said they achieved world record-breaking 5G speeds of above 2.92 Gbps in a live 5G test network in Istanbul. Huawei is the world's largest telecom equipment maker.



The companies' announcement comes amid the ongoing U.S.-China trade war and ahead of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission's plan to vote on a proposal later in November to designate Huawei and another Chinese company, ZTE Corp., as national security risks.



Turk Telekom and Huawei said in a statement that they carried out the live 5G test network in compliance with international 3GPP standards at Turk Telekom's Umraniye Teknopark Mobile Network Test Center.



Turk Telekom noted that 5G's highest speed to date was achieved with the Huawei Mate 20 X 5G smartphone, using Turk Telekom's 5G compatible SIM card.



Türk Telekom is the world's first operator to test 5G New Radio Carrier Integration Technology (C-Band NR Carrier Aggregation). 5G NR Carrier Aggregation technology substantially allows higher data speeds, increased capacity and wider spectrum.



'We have reached unprecedented speeds thanks to this technology, which provides many benefits for users and operators. The high speed and large capacity targets promised by 5G technology have been achieved,' said Yusuf Kiraç, CTO of Turk Telekom.



Huawei and ZTE are major players in the 5G market as they manufacture and sell telecom equipment for 5G networks at competitive prices.



However, the U.S. intelligence agencies are concerned that Huawei and other Chinese companies may be beholden to the Chinese government or the ruling Communist Party, raising the risk of espionage.



The U.S. government has initiated an extraordinary outreach campaign to its foreign allies, trying to persuade wireless and Internet providers in these countries to avoid using telecommunications equipment from Huawei.



The Trump administration had blacklisted Huawei in May on national security grounds, with the ban primarily aimed at keeping equipment made by the Chinese company out of the 5G network in the U.S.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX