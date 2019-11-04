Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 04.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung zum Wochenende: Die größte "Cannabiswette" 2019 startet neu
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MQV8 ISIN: US2473617023 Ticker-Symbol: OYC 
Tradegate
04.11.19
16:37 Uhr
50,67 Euro
+0,52
+1,04 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
DJ Transportation
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
DELTA AIR LINES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DELTA AIR LINES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
50,66
50,80
17:16
50,66
50,81
17:15
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DELTA AIR LINES
DELTA AIR LINES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DELTA AIR LINES INC50,67+1,04 %