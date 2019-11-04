

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) will modernise their alliance as of 1 January 2020 and focus its combined expertise and investment on the continued development and commercialisation of Jardiance in type 2 diabetes, heart failure, and chronic kidney disease, Lilly said.



Trajenta and Basaglar continue to be part of the Alliance, with primary esponsibility for development and commercialisation led by the innovator company. Boehringer Ingelheim will continue as strategic lead for Trajenta, and Lilly for Basaglar.



As per the amended agreement, there will be a revised margin sharing structure for ongoing payments starting 1 January 2020.



But, Lilly did not change its 2019 financial guidance or 2020 financial goals as a result of this amendment.



