

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) revised its full-year 2019 reported earnings per share forecast to be at least $4.53 at prevailing exchange rates, from prior forecast of at least $4.73. The company said it revised 2019 reported earnings per share forecast only for restructuring charges of $0.20 per share in Germany.



As part of the company's global manufacturing infrastructure optimization, its German affiliate, Philip Morris Manufacturing GmbH reached an agreement with employee representatives to end cigarette production in its factory in Berlin, Germany. Philip Morris expects to record estimated pre-tax charges of approximately $355 million in connection with the agreement. Approximately 950 employees are impacted under the agreement.



