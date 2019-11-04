

CHARLOTTE (dpa-AFX) - Bank of America Corp. (BAC) said Monday it will raise the U.S. minimum wage for hourly employees to $20 from $17, by the end of the first quarter of 2020, more than a year earlier than originally planned.



'As part of our commitment to being a great place to work, we are saying thank you, and sharing our success with our teammates who serve our clients and communities every day,' said Sheri Bronstein, chief human resources officer at Bank of America.



The bank has increased its minimum wage by more than $8 per hour Since 2010.



