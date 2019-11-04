Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 04.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Der News-Kracher am Montag! Uncle Sam zeigt uns hochgradiges Edelmetall!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 855783 ISIN: US4891701009 Ticker-Symbol: KM3 
Stuttgart
04.11.19
15:50 Uhr
29,800 Euro
+1,400
+4,93 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
KENNAMETAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KENNAMETAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,600
31,200
22:31
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KENNAMETAL
KENNAMETAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KENNAMETAL INC29,800+4,93 %