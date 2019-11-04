

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) reported a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $524 million, or $1.43 per share. This compares with $432 million, or $1.19 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $548 million or $1.50 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $548 Mln. vs. $418 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.50 vs. $1.15 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.24



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX