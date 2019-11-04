

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) announced a profit for third quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $231 million, or $1.38 per share. This compares with $411 million, or $2.39 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.5% to $2.32 billion from $2.48 billion last year.



Pioneer Natural Resources Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $231 Mln. vs. $411 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.38 vs. $2.39 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.32 Bln vs. $2.48 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX