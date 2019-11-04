Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 04.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Der News-Kracher am Montag! Uncle Sam zeigt uns hochgradiges Edelmetall!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 908678 ISIN: US7237871071 Ticker-Symbol: PNK 
Tradegate
04.11.19
16:12 Uhr
121,00 Euro
+6,00
+5,22 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
120,00
121,00
22:33
122,00
123,00
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY121,00+5,22 %