

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American States Water Co. (AWR) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $28.01 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $22.95 million, or $0.62 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.3% to $134.50 million from $124.18 million last year.



American States Water Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $28.01 Mln. vs. $22.95 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.76 vs. $0.62 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.70 -Revenue (Q3): $134.50 Mln vs. $124.18 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX