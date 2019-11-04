Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 04.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Der News-Kracher am Montag! Uncle Sam zeigt uns hochgradiges Edelmetall!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 881720 ISIN: US0298991011 Ticker-Symbol: FDK 
Tradegate
04.11.19
15:32 Uhr
84,00 Euro
-0,50
-0,59 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
81,50
82,50
22:31
81,50
82,00
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AMERICAN STATES WATER
AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY84,00-0,59 %