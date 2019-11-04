

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Howard Hughes Corp. (HHC) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $29.76 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $23.37 million, or $0.54 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Howard Hughes Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $57.85 million or $1.32 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.1% to $231.17 million from $257.16 million last year.



Howard Hughes Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $57.85 Mln. vs. $70.05 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.32 vs. $1.62 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $231.17 Mln vs. $257.16 Mln last year.



