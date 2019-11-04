

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Schweitzer-Mauduit Inc. (SWM) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $27.7 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $41.0 million, or $1.33 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Schweitzer-Mauduit Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $31.2 million or $1.01 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Schweitzer-Mauduit Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $31.2 Mln. vs. $24.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.01 vs. $0.78 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.83



