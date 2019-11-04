

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Reserve Bank of Australia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Tuesday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a busy day in Asia-Pacific economic activity. The RBA is widely expected to leave its benchmark lending rate unchanged at the record low of 0.75 percent.



Australia also will see October results for the Performance of Service Index from AiG; in September, the index score was 51.5.



China will see October results for the services and composite PMIs from Caixin; in September, their scores were 51.3 and 51.9, respectively.



The Bank of Japan will provide October figures for monetary base; in September, the base was up 3.0 percent on year.



Hong Kong and Singapore will see October results for their respective private sector PMIs from Nikkei; in September, their scores were 41.5 and 48.3, respectively.



The Philippines will release October numbers for consumer prices; in September, overall inflation was up 0.2 percent on month and 0.9 percent on year.



Indonesia will provide Q3 numbers for gross domestic product; in the three months prior, GDP was up 4.2 percent on quarter and 5.05 percent on year.



The central bank in Malaysia will conclude its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates. The bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate steady at 3.00 percent.



