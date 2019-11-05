

LOS ANGELES (dpa-AFX) - Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Monday reported third-quarter net loss of $912 million or $1.08 per share, compared to last year's profit of $1.87 billion or $2.44 per share.



Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.11 per share, down from $1.77 per share last year.



Revenues for the quarter were $5.87 billion, down from $6.18 billion last year.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.38 per share on revenues of $5.57 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



