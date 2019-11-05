

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook Inc unveiled a new logo for the company to distinguish the social media giant from its app, which will keep its own branding.



Antonio Lucio, Chief Marketing Officer of the company, wrote in a blog post that the new branding was designed for clarity, and uses custom typography and capitalization to create visual distinction between the company and app.



Each letter of the word 'Facebook' is capitalized in a new font and spaced apart from adjacent letters. The logo alternates between blue, green and hues of purple, red and orange. Blue colour stands for Facebook, green for WhatsApp and purple, red and orange for Instagram.



The company said it would start using the new brand within its products, marketing materials, and a new company website over the coming weeks.



In June, the company began including 'from Facebook' within all its apps.



