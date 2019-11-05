

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Asahi Group Holdings reported that its profit attributable to owners of parent for the nine-month period of 2019 decreased to 112.86 billion yen or 246.36 yen per share from last year's 116.50 billion yen or 254.31 yen per share, hurt by decrease in operating profit, despite upturn in response to the loss on sales of investment accounted for using equity method last year and the decrease of income tax expense.



Operating profit declined 3.5% year-over-year to 159.8 billion yen due to the downturn in response to gain on valuation at market value related to the sales of stock in Tsingtao Brewery last year, in addition to year-over-year decline in core operating profit.



Revenue for the period declined to 1.55 trillion yen from 1.58 trillion yen last year.



The company has decided to amend the forecasts of year end dividend to 48.0 yen per share, 6.0 yen lower than the previous forecast and full-year dividend to 100.0 yen per share, 1.0 yen higher than the previous year.



For fiscal 2019, the company now expects profit to owners of parent to be 142.00 billion yen, and earnings per basic share of 309.99 yen per share, revenue of 2.09 trillion yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX