

WIESBADEN (dpa-AFX) - SGL Carbon (SGLFF.PK) reported recurring Group EBIT of approximately 54 million euros for the first nine months 2019. Adjusted for a positive one-time effect in the prior year, this was comparable to the prior year level.



In the first nine months 2019, sales revenue increased by 5.9 percent to 832.4 million euros. The increase in Group sales was due to organic growth in the market segments Digitization, Energy and Chemicals.



For the fiscal year, SGL Carbon now expects a Group recurring EBIT in the range of 45 million to 50 million euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX