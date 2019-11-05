Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 05.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 723530 ISIN: DE0007235301 Ticker-Symbol: SGL 
Xetra
05.11.19
09:48 Uhr
4,518 Euro
+0,016
+0,36 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
SDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
SGL CARBON SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SGL CARBON SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,492
4,510
10:04
4,494
4,508
10:04
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SGL CARBON
SGL CARBON SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SGL CARBON SE4,518+0,36 %