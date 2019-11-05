

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German luxury fashion brand Hugo Boss AG (HUGSF.PK) reported that its third-quarter net income attributable to equity holders of the parent company declined to 66 million euros from 80 million euros last year. Earnings per share was 0.96 euros down from 1.16 euros in the prior year.



Net sales for the third-quarter slightly decreased to 710 million euros from last year's 711 million euros. But, net sales were up 1% on currency-adjusted basis.



The company expects sales and earnings growth in the fourth quarter



The company said it has already adjusted its financial outlook for the current year in October. It assumes that currency-adjusted Group sales for full year 2019 will increase at a low single-digit percentage rate. In addition, the Group expects to generate an EBIT of between 330 million euros and 340 million euros for the full year, excluding the effects of IFRS 16.



