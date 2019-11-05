Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 05.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 855111 ISIN: FR0000031122 Ticker-Symbol: AFR 
Tradegate
05.11.19
09:04 Uhr
10,405 Euro
-0,165
-1,56 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
AMX
CAC Next 20
1-Jahres-Chart
AIR FRANCE-KLM SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AIR FRANCE-KLM SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,450
10,465
09:19
10,455
10,460
09:19
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AIR FRANCE-KLM
AIR FRANCE-KLM SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AIR FRANCE-KLM SA10,405-1,56 %