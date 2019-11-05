

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air France-KLM Group (AFRAF.PK) said it will outline its strategic priorities and its financial trajectory over the next five years. It expects medium-term operating margin of 7%-8%, and medium-term positive adjusted free cash flows.



The company noted that it will pragmatically consider consolidation opportunities when and where they make sense, with a view to complementing and strengthening the Air France and KLM networks while maintaining strict financial discipline.



The company announced simplifying the brand portfolio around the three master brands: Air France, KLM, and Transavia, to better target relevant and most profitable market segments.



Air France-KLM said it will remain an industry pioneer in terms of sustainable aviation, notably by implementing an environmental and societal plan to 2030. The three airlines have adopted important measures aimed at cutting their CO2 emissions per passenger by 50% by 2030, as well as promoting the emergence of sustainable fuels.



