Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 05.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 857968 ISIN: GB0009465807 Ticker-Symbol: 42W 
Frankfurt
05.11.19
08:02 Uhr
16,615 Euro
+0,610
+3,81 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
WEIR GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WEIR GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,790
17,155
11:48
16,785
17,145
11:48
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
WEIR
WEIR GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WEIR GROUP PLC16,615+3,81 %