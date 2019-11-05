

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - National Grid Plc. (NG.L) said that Dean Seavers will step down with immediate effect from his position as a member of the Board and as President of the US business. Dean has agreed to stay with the business until 31 December 2019 in order to ensure a smooth leadership transition and handover.



Badar Khan, currently Group Director Corporate Development and National Grid Ventures and a member of the Group Executive Committee, will take over immediately as interim President of the US business, pending the appointment of a permanent successor to Dean.



Badar, who has been at National Grid since April 2017, will not join the Board in this interim role, but will continue in his role as a member of the Group Executive Committee.



The company noted that its board will now initiate a thorough process to identify a permanent successor for Dean which will include both internal and external candidates.



