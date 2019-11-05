

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Tuesday, IHS Markit is set to issue UK services PMI data. The services PMI is forecast to rise to 49.7 in October from 49.5 in September.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the pound retreated against the greenback and the euro, it was steady against the yen. Against the franc, it moved up.



The pound was worth 1.2878 against the greenback, 140.20 against the yen, 1.2753 against the franc and 0.8645 against the euro at 4:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX