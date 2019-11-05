

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices eased for a second session on Tuesday and the dollar traded higher, thanks to renewed optimism over U.S.-China trade talks.



Spot gold slid 0.35 percent to $1,504.46 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.3 percent at $1,506.25 per ounce.



Investor sentiment received a boost after the Financial Times reported that the U.S. is considering dropping tariffs on $112 billion of Chinese imports.



According to Bloomberg, U.S. President Donald Trump is eager to sign the trade agreement somewhere in the U.S. after Chile cancelled the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit due to local unrest.



Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to meet in the U.S. soon to sign the first phase of a trade deal between the world's two largest economies.



The deal will include a U.S. pledge to scrap planned tariffs on about $156 billion worth of Chinese imports, including cell phones, laptop computers and toys



The U.S. dollar was close to its highest in almost a week against a basket of rivals after recent data suggested the outlook for the world's largest economy is not as bad as some had feared.



