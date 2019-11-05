

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lamar Advertising Co. (LAMR) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $99.62 million, or $0.99 per share. This compares with $93.97 million, or $0.95 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Lamar Advertising Co. reported adjusted earnings of $163.00 million or $1.62 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.4% to $457.79 million from $418.50 million last year.



Lamar Advertising Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $163.00 Mln. vs. $150.12 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.62 vs. $1.51 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.06 -Revenue (Q3): $457.79 Mln vs. $418.50 Mln last year.



