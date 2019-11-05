

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, medical technology company Becton, Dickinson and Co. or BD (BDX) provided its financial outlook for fiscal 2020.



For fiscal 2020, the company expects adjusted earnings per share to be between $12.50 and $12.65. This represents growth of about 9.5 to 11.0 percent on a currency-neutral basis over fiscal 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $11.68, or growth of about 7.0 to 8.5 percent including the estimated unfavorable impact of foreign currency.



The adjusted earnings per share guidance include an adverse impact of approximately 500 basis points related to the expiration of the Gore royalty.



The company expects fiscal year 2020 revenues to increase 4.0 to 4.5 percent as reported, or 5.0 to 5.5 percent on a currency-neutral basis.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $12.94 per share for the year on revenue growth of 5.00 percent to $18.14 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



