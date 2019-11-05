

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, outdoor advertising company Lamar Advertising Co. (LAMR) maintained its earnings guidance for the full-year 2019, but expects to reach the upper end of previously provided Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) guidance.



For fiscal 2019, the company continues to project AFFO per share in the range of $5.67 to $5.83, and earnings in the range of $3.69 to $3.86 per share.



On average, 4 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.79 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



