

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's industrial production growth slowed to the lowest level in three months in September, data from Statistics Sweden showed on Tuesday.



Industrial production rose a calendar adjusted 0.9 percent year-on-year in September, after a 2.1 percent in August.



The latest production growth was the weakest outcome since June, when output fell 1.0 percent.



Manufacturing output climbed 1.3 percent annually in September, after a 1.9 percent increase in the previous month.



Electricity, gas, steam and hot water production grew 5.5 percent, while mines and quarries dropped 10.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production fell 0.2 percent in September, following a 0.5 percent decrease in the preceding month.



