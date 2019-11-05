

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's jobless rate fell marginally in October, after holding steady in the previous month, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Tuesday.



The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 4.8 percent in October from 4.9 percent in both August and September. In the same month last year, the jobless rate was 5.7 percent.



The seasonally adjusted number of unemployed decreased to 117,300 in October from 118,100 in the preceding month.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, rose to 12.3 percent in October from 12.2 percent in the prior month.



