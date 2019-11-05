Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 05.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A11662 ISIN: US36162J1060 Ticker-Symbol: GEG 
Tradegate
04.11.19
21:13 Uhr
14,320 Euro
+0,340
+2,43 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
GEO GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GEO GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,040
14,495
13:41
14,025
14,425
13:41
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GEO GROUP
GEO GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GEO GROUP INC14,320+2,43 %