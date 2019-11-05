

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Padrino Foods, LLC recalled 1,931 pounds beef tamales for mislabeling, according a statement published by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).



The company said the products that labeled as beef and sirloin tamales contain pork product inside the package. The fully cooked, not shelf stable beef tamales items were produced on May 8, 2019.



The recall involves 60-oz. packages containing 'padrino foods Beef & Sirloin tamales Homestyle in corn husks' with lot code 2128903 and a sell-by date of December 27, 2019.



The Irving, Texas-based company sold these items at retail locations in Kansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas.



The recall was initiated after the problem was discovered by a customer who notified the firm of the misbranding error. However, the company is not aware of any confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.



Padrino Foods warned consumers who have purchased the recalled products not to consume it, and also urged them to either discard them or return it to the seller.



Padrino Foods is a Mexican food manufacturer that makes Tamales for many well-known and large restaurant chains, grocery stores, school districts and convenience stores in its USDA inspected facility. Their products are distributed across the U.S.



