

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by the Commerce Department on Tuesday showed the U.S. trade deficit narrowed in the month of September, as the value of imports slumped by more than the value of exports.



The Commerce Department said the trade deficit narrowed to $52.5 billion in September from a revised $55.0 billion in August. The narrower deficit matched economist estimates.



The deficit shrank as the value of imports tumbled by 1.7 percent to $258.4 billion, while the value of exports slid by 0.9 percent to $206.0 billion.



