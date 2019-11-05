

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google has added a new feature in Google News for Android and iOS that will provide a user access to news in two languages within a single feed.



The tech giant noted that the bilingual feature will help the more than 60 percent of people worldwide who speak and read news stories in two or more languages.



Users can now add content in two languages within their news app. They will also be able to enjoy articles from local news outlets in both the languages alongside one another.



Earlier, users had to search for topics across various apps and websites, or toggle between two languages in order to keep up with the latest news in two different countries or regions.



The expanded capability is now available for the Google News app on Android and iOS, across 141 countries and 41 language options.



In order to activate this feature, a user needs to navigate to the language settings in his Google News app. The change will not impact the user's previous personalization preferences.



Recently, Google made some other changes to Google News. In May 2018, it rolled out an artificial intelligence or AI-powered version of Google News.



In July 2019, Google had announced a redesigned version of the Google.com News tab on desktop. The company hoped that the redesigned version would make publishers' names more prominent and also organize articles more clearly in a card-style layout.



