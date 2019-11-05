

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - On the 40th anniversary of the Iran hostage crisis, the Trump administration renewed its policy on imposing sanctions on the Islamic country.



Recalling the 40-years-old notorious incident of Iranian college students taking Americans hostage in an attack at the U.S. Embassy in Tehran, the White House made it clear that until Iran changes its hostile behavior, Washington will continue to impose crippling sanctions.



On November 4, 1979, a crowd of college students broke into the housing complex at the U.S. Embassy, and took 66 Americans hostage, including 26 troops. Some of the hostages were released two weeks later, but 52 of them were held for 444 days.



As part of U.S. efforts to free the hostages, eight U.S. service members were killed during a failed military operation called Operation Eagle Claw. They were released on January 20, 1981, as a result of Algeria-mediated diplomatic efforts.



The crisis also led to American economic sanctions against Iran, which periodically affected the health of the oil-rich country's economy.



In a statement issued on Monday, marking the 40th anniversary of the Embassy attack, the White House said the political climate in Iran hasn't changed much since then.



'The Iranian regime continues to target innocent civilians for use as pawns in its failed foreign relations,' according to a statement from the White House press secretary. 'Until Iran changes this and its other hostile behavior, we will continue to impose crippling sanctions,' it added.



'The Iranian regime has a choice,' the statement continues. 'Instead of being the world's leading state sponsor of terrorism, it can put the Iranian people first. It can choose peace over hostage taking, assassinations, sabotage, maritime hijacking and attacks on global oil markets.'



Last week, the State Department had released a statement saying it looks forward to a day when the United States can safely send diplomats to Iran.



The U.S. government appealed to the Iranian regime to release all missing and currently detained U.S. citizens, including Robert Levinson, Siamak Namazi, and Xiyue Wang.



The Trump administration has been applying unprecedented and relentless financial pressure on the already struggling Iranian economy with tough sanctions in response to Iranian decisions and actions that are harmful to U.S., western interests.



