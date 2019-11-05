

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Wohnen confirmed that it has received a fine notice issued by the Berlin Commissioner for Data Protection and Freedom of Information. The company said it does not share the Berlin Commissioner's assessment of the legal scenario and will take legal action before the courts in Germany.



Deutsche Wohnen emphasized that no tenants' data was passed on to any third parties in violation of data protection regulations. In fact, in 2017, Deutsche Wohnen already implemented substantial personnel and procedural changes in order to fully comply with the current data protection requirements.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX