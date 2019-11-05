

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market finished lower on Tuesday, snapping the modest two-day winning streak in which it had collected more than 110 points or 1 percent.



In line with the rest of the European markets, the Swiss bourse opened erratically but finished in the red as investors locked in gains. The downside was limited, however, by underlying sentiment of hopes for a U.S.-China trade deal that could boost global growth.



The SMI lost 64.09 points or 0.62 percent to finish at 10,272.98 after trading between 10,266.79 and 10,327.63.



Among the actives, Roche Holding plunged 1.47 percent, UBS Group soared 1.32 percent, Novartis skidded 0.93 percent, Nestle sank 0.86 percent, Credit Suisse collected 0.54 percent, Lafarge Holcim added 0.46 percent, Zurich Insurance fell 0.46 percent and ABB rose 0.24 percent.



In corporate news, Sandoz Inc., the generics division of Swiss drug maker Novartis AG, announced Tuesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its long-acting oncology supportive care biosimilar Ziextenzo (pegfilgrastim-bmez). Ziextenzo is indicated to decrease the incidence of febrile neutropenia, one of the most serious side effects of chemotherapy.



In economic news, Switzerland's consumer confidence deteriorated in November as households were less optimistic about general economic situation and the labor market conditions, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Monday. The consumer confidence index fell to -10.4 in November from -8.0 in the previous quarter. The reading was below its long-term average of -5.



