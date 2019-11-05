

OKLAHOMA CITY (dpa-AFX) - Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $0.11 billion, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $2.54 billion, or $5.14 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Devon Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $103 million or $0.26 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 14.4% to $1.85 billion from $2.16 billion last year.



Devon Energy Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Revenue (Q3): $1.85 Bln vs. $2.16 Bln last year.



