Dienstag, 05.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien

WKN: A2DKCH ISIN: NL0012169213 Ticker-Symbol: QIA 
Xetra
05.11.19
17:35 Uhr
27,460 Euro
-0,040
-0,15 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
TecDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
MDAX
QIAGEN NV Chart 1 Jahr
QIAGEN NV 5-Tage-Chart
27,380
27,520
22:57
27,280
27,420
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
QIAGEN
QIAGEN NV27,460-0,15 %