

VENLO (dpa-AFX) - QIAGEN (QGEN) announced a series of agreements that expand its immuno-oncology assets for future commercialization based on the next-generation sequencing technology. This comes after QIAGEN recently entered into an agreement with Illumina to accelerate the adoption of NGS in clinical decision-making.



The agreements include a new collaboration with Repertoire Genesis Inc., which will provide access to technologies for the development of T-cell / B-cell receptor repertoire assays for use on NGS systems.



QIAGEN has entered into a new licensing agreement with researchers at the University of Bonn in Germany for epigenomic biomarkers based on immune checkpoint gene methylation, with rights to co-develop predictive companion diagnostics.



QIAGEN has also gained exclusive access to biomarker intellectual property held by STRATIFYER Molecular Pathology GmbH that is intended to provide guidance for treatment decisions in bladder cancer.



