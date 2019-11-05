

CHANDLER (dpa-AFX) - Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $108.9 million or $0.43 per share, up from last year's profit of $96.3 million or $0.38 per share.



On an adjusted basis, earnings were $365.7 million or $1.43 per share, down from $398.5 million or $1.58 per share last year.



Revenues for the quarter were $1.34 billion, down 6.6% from $1.43 billion last year.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.43 per share and revenues of $1.35 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



'Our September quarter financial results were reasonably good despite a challenging economic environment,' said Steve Sanghi, Chief Executive Officer. 'Our net sales were slightly below the midpoint of our guidance provided on August 6, 2019. Our non-GAAP gross margins were up to 62.2% in the September quarter, and very close to a record high. Our non-GAAP operating margin was also up to 36.7%, above the midpoint of our guidance.'



Looking forward to the third quarter, Microchip expects sales of $1.20 to $1.31 billion and adjusted earnings of $1.12 to $1.32 per share. Analysts currently estimates earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter.



MCHP closed Tuesday's trading at $100.02, up $0.24 or 0.24%, on the Nasdaq. The stock, however, slipped $5.02 or 5.02% in the after-hours trade.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX