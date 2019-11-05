

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Trade Commission has imposed a $60 million fine on AT&T Mobility, LLC, to settle a litigation with the FTC over allegations that the company misled smartphone customers by charging them for unlimited data plans while reducing their data speeds. This affected more than 3.5 million customers as of October 2014, according to the FTC complaint.



Current AT&T customers will automatically receive a credit to their bills while former customers will receive checks for the refund amount they are owed.



