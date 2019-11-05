

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Otelco Inc. (OTEL) revealed earnings for third quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.82 million, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $2.33 million, or $0.67 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.0% to $15.76 million from $16.25 million last year.



