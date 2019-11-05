Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 06.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 555750 ISIN: DE0005557508 Ticker-Symbol: DTE 
Xetra
05.11.19
17:35 Uhr
15,636 Euro
-0,030
-0,19 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
EURO STOXX 50
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 50
DAX International 100
TecDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,612
15,680
05.11.
15,624
15,672
05.11.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG15,636-0,19 %
SPRINT CORPORATION5,519-1,60 %
T-MOBILE US INC73,80+1,49 %